On the July 7 #ClarkCast Podcast, Ann Madden tells us all about Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis and yea or nah on these chips and other delights.
Local

July 07, 2017 3:55 PM

#ClarkCast July 7: Ann Madden on Frida Fest; hot chicken and southern delights

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Friday, July 7, Ann Madden drops by to discuss Saturday’s Frida Fest in Bay St. Louis.

Plus, we have an old-fashioned Southern dinner with biscuits and gravy and Nashville hot chicken and Justin Mitchell.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

