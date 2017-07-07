A heron stands on one of the many discharge pipes in the Mississippi Sound.
July 07, 2017 2:23 PM

Officials report case of flesh-eating bacteria from Mississippi Sound

WALA-TV

MOBILE, Ala.

Mobile County health officials are confirming three cases of flesh-eating bacteria, or “vibrio vulnificus.”

Barbara Gibbs, who oversees the Infectious Disease and Control Department with the county health department, says one case was from an individual who consumed raw oysters in another state. The other two, she says, were due to exposing open wounds in area waters.

The latter two cases happened during June — one in the Mississippi Sound and the other on Dauphin Island.

Health officials say all three cases are considered mild.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says they’re working with Mississippi health officials to further investigate case earlier this week that involved a Mississippi woman who was fishing off Fairhope Pier.

