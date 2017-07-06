On the July 6 #ClarkCast Podcast, we have the latest updates on two fatal shootings plus Monkees fan Kim Billings of Gautier.
On the July 6 #ClarkCast Podcast, we have the latest updates on two fatal shootings plus Monkees fan Kim Billings of Gautier. Micky Dolenz Courtesy

July 06, 2017 2:42 PM

#ClarkCast July 6: Shooting updates and hey, hey she’s a Monkees...fan

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, July 6, Sun Herald crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald has the latest on two fatal shootings.

Plus, meet “lifelong Monkees junkie” Kim Billings of Gautier. Kim has been a fan of The Monkees since 1966 and she’s going to see Micky Dolenz on Saturday in Gulfport — her 26th time to see some variation of members of The Monkees.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

