Local

July 05, 2017 2:46 PM

#ClarkCast July 5: Yea or nay to golf carts in the Bay and meet Yolonda Cruz

By Jeff Clark

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Wednesday, July 5, Sun Herald staff writer and crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald discusses the controversy over golf carts in Bay St. Louis.

Plus, meet the new Sun Herald Digital producer Yolanda Cruz.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

