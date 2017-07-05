Gary Rikard, director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, explains on July 22, 2015, how the money from the BP oil spill settlement will be distributed. Rikard became director of MDEQ in 2014 after Trudy Fisher resigned.
John Fitzhghjcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
More Videos
1:08
Where do the millions of BP dollars go?
1:52
Piano prodigy wows his dad
0:52
Mobile man breaks bull shark record
1:27
Osprey family starts anew after storm
1:09
Golf cart fans say they're a way of life
0:41
Youngster tells tale of "the one that got away" at Kids Fishing Rodeo
2:06
Love for water helps children's teeth
1:00
Thunderstorms roll across Gulfport
0:16
Young Mississippi sandhill cranes get first taste of freedom
4:30
Budget cuts hurt Medicaid waivers
3:07
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
2:28
Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach