Trash pickup schedule for July Fourth holiday

Wondering when you need to have your trash and recycling ready for pickup for the July Fourth holiday? Here’s the info:
Waste Pro
For Harrison County, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and D’Iberville customers whose service day for garbage is Tuesday, the pickup will be skipped, and service will resume on your next scheduled day. Recycle and bulk pick up for Harrison County will run one day behind.
Team Waste
Team Waste residential services will run normal routes Tuesday in Moss Point, Wiggins and throughout Hancock County, including in Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Diamondhead, and the unincorporated areas.
Residents’ solid waste service in Moss Point, Wiggins and throughout Hancock County will not be interrupted due to the holiday.
Details: Team Waste at 228-328-1820. Press one (1) for customer service and then press two (2) for residential services.
