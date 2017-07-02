Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in downtown Biloxi, police say

A 47-year-old woman remains hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries while authorities search for the driver of a Toyota Tundra that hit her, police said Sunday.
The woman was walking at Reynoir Street and Howard Avenue when she was hit by a black pickup truck on Saturday afternoon, Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Police went to the scene about 3:23 p.m., but the driver had fled, heading north on Reynoir Street.
“We’re hoping that the driver has said something to somebody by now and that they will come forward, even if it’s an anonymous tip,” De Back said.
“I can’t say much about the woman’s injuries because of HIPPA,” De Back said, referring to the federal Health Insurance Portablity and Accountability Act, which protects a person’s right to privacy regarding medical information.
The driver is sought on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily harm or death. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine and revocation of a driver’s license.
Police obtained a picture of the truck from an area business, but hope to find clearer pictures Monday when businesses that were closed for the weekend re-open, he said.
Witnesses have described the truck as a black, four-door 2006 Tundra or older model with tinted windows and a silver tool box. The truck has a silver push bumper and rear bumper. The truck may have damage to its right front bumper and the right, front quarter-panel.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online to Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments