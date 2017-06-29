On the June 29 #ClarkCast Podcast, Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins stops by to discuss tomorrow’s Marquee.
Local

June 29, 2017 4:37 PM

#ClarkCast June 29: Crab Fest, fishing rodeo at Jones Park, new movies and po-boys

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, June 29, Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins drops by to discuss Crab Fest, Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and new po-boys, music and movies.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

