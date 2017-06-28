On the June 28 #ClarkCast Podcast, Anita Lee and Paul Hampton discuss a sensitive lawsuit and Robin Fitzgerald has the latest on a shooting in Hancock County.
On the June 28 #ClarkCast Podcast, Anita Lee and Paul Hampton discuss a sensitive lawsuit and Robin Fitzgerald has the latest on a shooting in Hancock County. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

June 28, 2017 3:46 PM

#ClarkCast for June 28: Tea Party lawsuit, plus the latest on Hancock shooting

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Wednesday, June 28, Sun Herald staff writer Anita Lee and politics editor Paul Hampton stop by to discuss a lawsuit that claims an attorney committed suicide because of a “political machine” lined up behind Sen. Thad Cochran.

Also, crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald has the latest on the shooting of a teen in Hancock County.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

