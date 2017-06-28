ClarkCast for June 28: Tea Party lawsuit, plus the latest on Hancock shooting

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
On the episode for Wednesday, June 28, Sun Herald staff writer Anita Lee and politics editor Paul Hampton stop by to discuss a lawsuit that claims an attorney committed suicide because of a “political machine” lined up behind Sen. Thad Cochran.
Also, crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald has the latest on the shooting of a teen in Hancock County.
This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.
You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments