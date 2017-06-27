On the June 27 episodoe of #ClarkCast Podcast,we say goodbye to Sun Herald Digital Producer Regina Zilbermints.
On the June 27 episodoe of #ClarkCast Podcast,we say goodbye to Sun Herald Digital Producer Regina Zilbermints. Jeff Clark jclark@sunherald.com
On the June 27 episodoe of #ClarkCast Podcast,we say goodbye to Sun Herald Digital Producer Regina Zilbermints. Jeff Clark jclark@sunherald.com

Local

June 27, 2017 3:49 PM

#ClarkCast June 27: Beach erosion, Robin Fitzgerald and goodbye Regina

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Tuesday, June 27, Sun Herald crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald discusses a sensitive story she has on sunherald.com

Plus, Sun Herald photojournalist John Fitzhugh talks about erosion on the Mississippi Coast and we say goodbye to our beloved Regina Zilbermints.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach 2:28

Replenishment project, not exposed seawall, is the only way to fix Harrison County beach
Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries 4:11

Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries
Terry Millette's patients speak out 2:20

Terry Millette's patients speak out

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos