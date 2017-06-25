He went for a swim in Red Creek and got swept away by flood currents

Emergency first responders from four Stone County agencies rescued a man who got swept away in flood waters Sunday morning on Red Creek after he entered the water for a swim.
Ronaldo Delatorres, 62, according to a press release, had gotten into the water near the U.S. 49 bridge to cool off from the heat and swim.
Red Creek, flooded from heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy last week, swept Delatorres away, and he was unable to swim against the current to reach either side of the bank.
The current carried him a half mile down the creek where he was pushed into a group of trees and was able to hold on to a tree limb and scream for help.
A group of campers on the opposite side of the creek heard his call for help, called 911 and kept an eye on him until rescue units arrived.
Wiggins Fire Department sent a rescue boat and firefighters were able to locate Delatorres and get him out of the trees and safely into the boat.
Delatorres, who was in the water about 45 minutes from about 11:15 a.m. until noon, was evaluated by paramedics with the ambulance service and was not transported to the hospital.
In addition to the Wiggins Fire Department, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Stone County Emergency Management and Stone County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the call.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Comments