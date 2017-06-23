On today’s episode of #ClarkCast, we try Naked Chicken Chips from Taco Bell, among other things.
On today’s episode of #ClarkCast, we try Naked Chicken Chips from Taco Bell, among other things. Jeff Clark jclark@sunherald.com
On today’s episode of #ClarkCast, we try Naked Chicken Chips from Taco Bell, among other things. Jeff Clark jclark@sunherald.com

Local

June 23, 2017 3:24 PM

#ClarkCast June 23: The news — plus chicken chips, cereal shakes and belly aches

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Friday, June 23, Sun Herald Executive Editor Blake Kaplan and Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy discuss the top stories of the week including Tropical Storm Cindy.

Plus, Sun Herald features writer Tammy Smith joins us for the Funky Food Friday segment. We try some hit and miss items such as Fruit Loops milkshake, Lucky Charms milkshake, Birthday Cake Oreos and Naked Chicken Chips.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

“Priests are normal people”

“Priests are normal people” 2:41

“Priests are normal people”
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian 1:49

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian
Waves crash ashore in Gulfport 1:15

Waves crash ashore in Gulfport

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos