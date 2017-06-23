ClarkCast June 23: The news — plus chicken chips, cereal shakes and belly aches

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
On the episode for Friday, June 23, Sun Herald Executive Editor Blake Kaplan and Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy discuss the top stories of the week including Tropical Storm Cindy.
Plus, Sun Herald features writer Tammy Smith joins us for the Funky Food Friday segment. We try some hit and miss items such as Fruit Loops milkshake, Lucky Charms milkshake, Birthday Cake Oreos and Naked Chicken Chips.
