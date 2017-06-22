On the June 22 #ClarkCast Podcast, the latest on Tropical Depression Cindy and the return of HB 1523.
June 22, 2017 3:27 PM

#ClarkCast June 22: Bye bye Cindy and Paul and Justin on the return of HB 1523

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Tuesday, June 21, an update on Tropical Depression Cindy from Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy. Plus, Sun Herald Political Editor Paul Hampton and social media editor Justin Mitchell discuss the return of HB 1523.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

