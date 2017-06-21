Local

June 21, 2017 3:30 PM

#ClarkCast June 21: Tornadoes and flooding with TS Cindy and chatting with Karen Nelson

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

On the episode for Tuesday, June 21, an update on Tropical Storm Cindy from National Weather Service Meteorologist Alek Krautmann and Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam. Plus, Sun Herald Staff Writer Karen Nelson has the latest on the storm and how it has affected Jackson County.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

