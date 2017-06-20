On the June 20 #ClarkCast, Robin Fitzgerald is live from the scene of a stand off with sheriff’s deputies and the latest information of Tropical Storm Cindy,
June 20, 2017 3:02 PM

#ClarkCast June 20: Updates on the hostage situation and Tropical Storm Cindy

By Jeff Clark

On the episode for Tuesday, June 20, Sun Herald crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald updates us on a hostage situation in Harrison County.

Plus, an update on Tropical Storm Cindy from National Weather Service Meteorologist Alek Krautmann and Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

