On the #ClarkCast for June 16, we eat some chips made out of crickets and discuss the news.
On the #ClarkCast for June 16, we eat some chips made out of crickets and discuss the news. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File
On the #ClarkCast for June 16, we eat some chips made out of crickets and discuss the news. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File

Local

#ClarkCast June 16: Eating crickets and fried mac and cheese — which was better?

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

June 16, 2017 3:26 PM

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Friday, June 16, Sun Herald Executive Editor Blake Kaplan makes his podcast debut to discuss some of the stories we’ve had this week at SunHerald.com and preview some stories coming up in print and online. Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy joins the discussion.

Plus, Sun Herald sports writer James Jones discusses the return of wrestler Honky Tonk Man to Biloxi and on our Food Friday segment, we try Mac N Cheetos, cricket chips and the latest Oreo flavor.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

You can also subscribe to #Clark Podcast in iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 0:50

A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast
People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker 2:12

People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker
It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi

View More Video