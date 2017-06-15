The June 15 #ClarkCast Podcast features Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell and Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins.
June 15, 2017 3:15 PM

#ClarkCast June 15: That’s no cereal bar, that’s pot; Morgus returns and Allusa

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, June 15, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell joins us with the latest on a unique drug arrest in Jackson County.

Sun Herald Features and Sports Editor Scott Hawkins has a preview of Friday’s Marquee, including Allusa and we discuss the return of “Morgus the Magnificent.”

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

