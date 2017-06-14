#ClarkCast Podcast for Wednesday, June 14, features Justin Mitchell and Patrick Magee.
June 14, 2017 3:01 PM

#ClarkCast for June 14: ‘Out Here in America’ and the MLB draft is wacky

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Wednesday, June 14, Sun Herald Social Media Editor Justin Mitchell stops by to talk about his new podcast for McClatchy, “Out Here in America.”

Sun Herald sports writer Patrick Magee has the latest on USM and the MLB draft.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

