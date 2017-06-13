On the June 13 #Clarkcast, an update regarding the drowning, Anita Lee on the homeless plus weather, Walkers and “Vogue.”
Local

June 13, 2017 3:48 PM

#ClarkCast for June 13: Drowning update, the homeless plus weather and Walkers

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, June 8, Sun Herald Digital Editor Kate Magandy and photo journalist Tim Isbell update the information on Tuesday’s drowning.

Sun Herald staff writer joins me to discuss the homeless situation on the Coast.

News Editor Lauren Walck and Digital Producer Regina Zilbermints stop by to talk weather, Walkers and “Vogue.”

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

