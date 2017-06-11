Mississippi Department of Marine Resources officers are searching Sunday off Cat Island for a man believed to have fallen late Saturday afternoon from a boat. The U.S. Coast Guard, with two vessels deployed, is heading the search.
Local

June 11, 2017

Search continues for man missing off Cat Island

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Gulfport

A 45-year-old man is still missing Sunday morning in waters off Cat Island, with rescuers from the U.S. Coast Guard, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and Gulfport Fire Department searching on six vessels to find him.

“They are evaluating the weather. If it gets bad, that could be a problem,” DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan told the Sun Herald. “We are out there right now.”

Rain will not end the search, she said, but rough seas could impede it.

Scallan said DMR officers are searching from three vessels in state waters north of Cat Island. The Coast Guard has two vessels deployed, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Lexi Preston of District 8 in New Orleans.

Searchers were using side-scan sonar to look underwater and following standard search patterns.

The Coast Guard Sector Mobile said it received a report at 5:21 p.m. Saturday that the man, who was wearing a pink muscle shirt and shorts, had reportedly fallen off a boat in the area.

No further details were available about the circumstances of the man’s disappearance or his identity.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

