The #ClarkCast Podcast for Friday, June 9, 2017, features Sun Herald features writer Tammy Smith and Sun Herald sports lead James Jones. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com File
June 09, 2017 3:54 PM

#ClarkCast June 9: Long Beach cupcakes and livers and the Gulfport Hall of Fame

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

On the episode for Thursday, June 8, Sun Herald sports lead James Jones discusses the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame.

Sun Herald features writer Tammy Smith joins me to discuss the newest bakery and chicken place in Long Beach.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

