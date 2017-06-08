Jeff Clark’s guests on #ClarkCast for Thursday, June 8, 2017, are crime reporter Robin Fitzgerald, digitial producer Regina Zilbermints and news editor Lauren Walk.
June 08, 2017

#ClarkCast for June 8: Lakeshore homicide update, Yay Ocean Springs and travel tips

By Jeff Clark

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Thursday, June 8, Robin Fitzgerald gives an update on the homicide in Hancock County.

Sun Herald News Editor Lauren Walk and digital producer Regina Zilbermints discuss the latest news at SunHerald.com. They also tell me about their recent trips but also why they consider the Coast home.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

