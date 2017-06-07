ClarkCast for June 7: New mayors, Ole Miss football woes and where is Myles Brennan

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.
On the episode for Wednesday, June 7, Sun Herald sports writer Patrick Ochs discusses the NCAA allegations against Ole Miss football.
Sun Herald Social Media Editor Justin Mitchell has the latest news from SunHerald.com and Paul, Hampton, Justin and I discuss Tuesday night’s elections in South Mississippi.
This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments