Local

#ClarkCast for June 6: Where to get fake urine, the potted plant bandit and USM baseball

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

June 06, 2017 3:22 PM

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The podcast for Sun Herald and SunHerald.com.

On the episode for Tuesday, June 6, Robin Fitzgerald stops by to talk about fake urine and where to get it.

Patrick Magee has the lowdown on USM baseball’s long day Monday in Hattiesburg and what’s next for MSU.

Plus, a Jackson County business owner claims someone stole her plants — twice.

This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast here. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

