Update: Kayaker missing near Dauphin Island has been located

The Coast Guard announced a search for a missing kayaker near the Dauphin Island Parkway has ended after the person was found safe.
He was safe but had lost his kayak.
Watchstanders in Mobile got a call about the kayak at 10:48 a.m. about a kayak with person effects in it had been found near the parkway. A boat response crew was dispatched at 11:03 a.m., according to a press release.
Six minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter crew from New Orleans was dispatched to help search for the missing person.
