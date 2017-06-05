The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near Dauphin Island, Alabama, on June 5, 2017.
Local

Update: Kayaker missing near Dauphin Island has been located

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

June 05, 2017 7:54 PM

Dauphin Island, Ala.

The Coast Guard announced a search for a missing kayaker near the Dauphin Island Parkway has ended after the person was found safe.

He was safe but had lost his kayak.

Watchstanders in Mobile got a call about the kayak at 10:48 a.m. about a kayak with person effects in it had been found near the parkway. A boat response crew was dispatched at 11:03 a.m., according to a press release.

Six minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter crew from New Orleans was dispatched to help search for the missing person.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

