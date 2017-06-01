ClarkCast podcast for June 1: Baseball, LGBTQ in the Deep South and Carrie Duncan

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast: The Podcast for Sun Herald and SunHearld.com.
This is easy breezy — just click on the link and listen to the free podcast. There’s nothing to download, just click and go.
My first guests were Sun Herald Sports writer Patrick Magee and Sun Herald Social Media Director Justin Mitchell.
Patrick catches us up to date on the college baseball tournament that begins Friday in Hattiesburg.
Justin will be launching a podcast of his own. McClatchy’s “Out Here in America” premiers on June 12. Mitchell and I the upcoming podcast and we opine on the shaming of a local media personality.
Check out the podcast here.
Comments