Things to do this week: May 29-June 4

Monday
Lapsit storytime
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers; reading, singing, and moving along with stories. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m. May 29-30
Memorial Day service
American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis. At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Post will hold a brief ceremony at the gravesite of our namesake, Clement R. Bontemps, at St. Mary Cemetery. Immediately following, a memorial service will be held at the monument in front of the Post club house. All invited. 228-467-9000.
10 a.m.
Memorial Day sing
Campground Baptist Church, 20577 Hwy. 53, Gulfport. Featuring The Bibletones, The Perrys, The Diplomats and Damascus Road. Catfish or chicken lunch plates available, $10 per plate. 228-832-9016.
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Memorial Day service
Gautier City Hall, 3330 Mississippi 90. Gautier/Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Tower in front of City Hall. Lunch will follow at the Post, 3824 Old Spanish Trail. 228-497-8000.
11 a.m.
Ballroom Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Mondays
God & Country Revival Meeting
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2241 Longfellow Roa, Bay St. Louis. Free. Old-fashioned preaching and Gospel bluegrass music at fourth annual meeting. Memorial Day community picnic at 2 p.m. 228-467-2186. emmanuelbaptistbsl.org
7 p.m. May 29-June 2
Memorial Day ceremony
Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park, 1177 20th Ave., Gulfport. Photos will be displayed of the 102 Mississippi service members killed fighting the Global War on Terrorism. We would be honored by the presence of their family members.
7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Church Women meeting
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1713 Dr. Jesse L. Trotter St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Church Women will meet for fellowship with refreshments followed by the program, local author Johnnie Bernhard discussing her book “A Good Girl.” Women from all churches welcome. 228-875-4008.
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per student. Work with clay and other materials that will change weekly. Advance registration required. Two classes available. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Family movie
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Film about a young mastiff that discovers a radio, learns a few guitar licks and hopes to become a rock ’n’ roll star. passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Crochet classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. $5 for supplies, or bring your own for free. Learn crochet fundamentals. Registration required as seating and supplies are limited. jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Making Great Gumbo
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35. Food writer Julian Brunt and Kim Wilson will teach attendees how to make a great gumbo, including the secrets of a perfect roux. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Digital literacy class
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Free. Using someone else’s copyrighted images can get you in trouble. Avoid legal problems with free Creative Commons licensed images for your website, blog, social media or printed project. Registration required. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
How To Make Sushi
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Adult class. All ingredients (shrimp, asparagus, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi, soy ginger, rice, seaweed, soy rolling sheets, etc.) will be provided. Enrollment is limited. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Wheel throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory pottery class for ages 13 and up on Tuesdays, intermediate class on Wednesdays. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mobile BayBears at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com
6:35 p.m. May 30-June 3
Wednesday
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Summer Program Kick-off
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Party for students ages 7 and up. Refreshments provided. “Build a Better World” is this year’s theme. Register for programs and prizes; play activities at several stations. 228-769-3060. jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Genealogy meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Author Johnnie Bernhard will speak at the Ocean Springs Genealogy Society meeting on the genealogy research used in the writing of “A Good Girl,” her historical fiction novel. 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.
St. Ann Catfish Festival
St. Ann Catholic Church, 23529 Mississippi 53, Gulfport. Free admission. Great food and live entertainment, carnival rides, children’s games, bingo, silent auction, $1,000 and $15,000 drawdown and more. 228-832-2560.
6 p.m.-11 p.m. June 1-2; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. June 3; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class started May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Big Band Summer Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Reserved seating: $15. The Coast Big Band features David Delk, Karen Abernathy and Jonathan Brannon and a 20-plus piece orchestra. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
‘Amadeus’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. $15 general; $12 student/senior/military. A fictional story set in the 18th century, inspired by the historical circumstances of the rivalry between composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For mature audiences. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. June 1-3
Oil painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
Knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Free patterns and ideas for projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sushi 4 Teens class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Learn how to make and roll your own sushi. Due to limited space, teens must sign up in advance. 228-452-4596. harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Fridays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m. Fridays
Film festival
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $5 per block of films. Best of Oxford Film Festival will screen three blocks of films over two days. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m. June 2-3
‘A Killer Audience’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $15-$25. Audience-interactive murder mystery dinner or dessert show performed by the senior students of WINGS Performing Arts and written by WINGS playwright Cayson Miles. Reservations recommended. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
7 p.m. June 2-3; 3 p.m. June 4
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘The Bad Seed’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15 adults, $10 seniors, military, veterans, students, $8 children 12 and under. Classic thriller. 228-467-9024. www.bsllt.org
8 p.m. June 2, 3; 2 p.m. June 4; 8 p.m. June 9, 10; 2 p.m. June 11
Veterans coffee gathering
Singing River Hospital, 2809 Denny Ave., Pascagoula. Free. Learn about services and community resources, and hear from retired Gen. Samuel Nichols. 228-809-5000.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Saturday
Shopping On The Avenue
Howard Avenue Emporium, 1001 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A new festival-type event with vendors, food vendors, and entertainment each Saturday in downtown Biloxi’s West End. Prospective vendors can email Dixie Newman at newman.dixie@gmail.com 228-374-4444.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shrimp Festival
Point Cadet, 121 Cadet St., Biloxi. 88th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival will feature a new Shrimp-N-Boots 5K and Fun Run, the day-long Fais Do-Do at Point Cadet Pavilion, Blessing Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, and Coronation of the Shrimp King and Queen on June 3, and Blessing of the Fleet at 2 p.m. June 4. For more information, email kmiller@biloxi.ms.us. 228-388-2443.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 3; 2 p.m. June 4
Bird Stewardship Volunteer Recruitment
Long Beach Yacht Club, 203 Beach Blvd. East, Long Beach. Audubon Mississippi Coastal Bird Stewardship Program’s beach-nesting bird stewardship season will begin with a luncheon to thank new/current volunteers and supporters. Volunteers are needed to protect beach-nesting bird sites from June to August and especially during the 4th of July weekend. At the luncheon, volunteers can sign up to protect a bird colony. RSVP to msauduboncoastalbirds@gmail.com. 228-206-7707.
Noon-3 p.m.
Political Rally & Fish Fry
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fish plates, $10. Political rally for all Ocean Springs municipal candidates, as well as a fundraiser for the Mary C. Fish plates will be sold for $10, along with beer and cold drinks. There will be live music and candidates will be able to reserve booth space to visit with voters and pass out campaign materials. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Farmers Market
Moss Point Welcome Center, 5500 Main St., Moss Point. Fresh, healthy produce and a mix of crafts, baked goods, live plants and more. www.cityofmosspoint.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
Long Beach Farmers Market, 115 W. First St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey.
8:30 a.m.-noon
TensorFlow Hackathon
The Junction Coworking, 796 Howard Ave., Suite A, Biloxi. Free. Three-hour hackathon to setup git/TensorFlow and hack on a few deep learning TensorFlow models. 228-207-4806. www.meetup.com/MSGC-Tech-Meetup
9 a.m.-noon
Jefferson Davis’ birthday
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $7.50-$12.50. A day of celebration, food, fun and reenactors for Jefferson Davis’ 209th birthday. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
