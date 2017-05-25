I-10 traffic had stopped for a crash before Mobile residents were killed

Four people from Mobile, Alabama, died in an Interstate 10 crash that began when westbound traffic stopped for a different wreck ahead, a state trooper said.
Gautier police were working a traffic crash just east of Gautier Exit 61 on Wednesday when vehicles stopped, leading to a four-vehicle crash that killed three women and one man, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman chase Elkins said.
The deadly collision occurred about 9:20 a.m. near mile marker 62.
Elkins identified the deceased Thursday and gave details on the sequence of events as an SUV was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler, struck a pickup truck and then struck the back of a different 18-wheeler.
Ruth M. Clark, 55, was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition.
Jacob Williams, 63, was the front passenger seat; his wife, Diane Williams, 57, was in the back right seat.
Takisha Mosley, 43, was in the back left seat.
Elkins said all four died at the scene.
The collisions shut down westbound lanes about 3 1/2 hours hours during emergency response, investigation and cleanup.
Jessie D. Stevenson, 65, of Metairie, Louisiana, was driving a 2012 Freightliner that rear-ended the Expedition, Elkins said.
The 2012 Freightliner forced the Expedition into a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, which left the right side of I-10 and crashed into woods. Luther T. Flowers, 76, of Moss Point, was driving the Toyota Tacoma.
The 2012 Freightliner then forced the Expedition into the back of a 2015 Freightliner, he said. Gene N. Cooper, 53, of Mobile, was driving the 2015 Freightliner.
Stevenson and Flowers were treated at Ocean Springs Hospital and were released.
Cooper apparently did not require hospital treatment. He was not taken to a hospital, Elkins said.
A couple from Lumberton, Texas, narrowly avoided the crash, landing in the grassy median in their pickup truck, which was pulling a camper. They told the Sun Herald they tried to help the injured in the moments after the crash.
An hour or so after the crashes, two emergency-response vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision about a mile west of the four-vehicle crash.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
