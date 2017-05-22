Things to do this week: May 22-28

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Technology security
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will give basic steps to keep computer data protected, including improving passwords, malware protection and physical security. Class size is limited; reservation required. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Lapsit storytime
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers; reading, singing, and moving along with stories. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.
Two Mississippi museums
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Dr. $10 members, $12 nonmembers. Monthly luncheon meeting. Speaker: Cindy Gardner with Mississippi Department of Archives and History, on the new Mississippi museums. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds benefit the Pass Christian Historical Society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Ballroom Dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Ballroom Dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730.
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Chattanooga Lookouts at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, plus Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com
6:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per student. Work with clay and other materials that will change weekly. Advance registration required. Two classes available. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Crochet classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. $5 for supplies, or bring your own for free. Learn crochet fundamentals with Teresa Busby. Registration required as seating and supplies are limited. jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Family Arts and Crafts
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free evening of crafting for parents and kids. Supplies furnished for jewelry-making, acrylic/watercolor painting, cookie decorating and sand art. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
5:30 p.m.
Genes and Genealogy
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. “Genes and Genealogy: DNA Analysis and Genealogical Research,” an overview of genetics and how it relates to online DNA testing — who has what, what to expect, how to use your results and what genetic genealogy can and cannot do, explained at a user friendly level. 228-769-3060.
6 p.m.
Handbuilding pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Phoenicia restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club meets every Tuesday. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Wednesday
CPR Challenge Day
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. American Medical Response, in partnership with IAFC and ACEP, will train people in compression-only CPR. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dinner and a Movie
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. “Silver Screening” free dinner and movie for seniors. Sign up by May 22. Space is limited as dinner will be served. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 228-875-1193.
4:30 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Violin and piano concert
Bible Fellowship Church, 7030 Menge Avenue, Pass Christian. No charge. Music from Paris in the 1920s by Violinist Stephen Redfield and pianist Lois Leventhal. Works by Igor Stravinsky, Reynaldo Hahn and Maurice Ravel. 228-586-1879.
6:30 p.m.
Sightseeing Shuttle Tour
Islander Outfitters Tours & Travel, 929 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $20 adults; $10 children under 8. Hear interpretive naturalist/guide tells about Coast people and places, visit harbors and learn about the seafood industry; plenty of wildlife and bird watching. C-USA tournament ticket holders receive discount. Reservations needed. 228-334-5466. www.islanderoutfitters.com
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
C-USA Baseball Tournament
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $25-$165. The best teams of the C-USA baseball league battle for the top spot in the conference and their place in the College World Series. 228-233-3465. mgmparkbiloxi.com
9 a.m.-9 p.m., May 24-27; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 28
AARP Driving Classes
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd. $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Open to drivers of any age. For details or to register, call 228-392-3250. Fee covers materials; check or money order. 228-392-3250.
9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursday
Critters of the Coast
East Biloxi Library, 580 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Free. This week’s storytime is all about our fuzzy neighbors, possums and raccoons. Storytimes are Thursdays and include stories, movement-based activities, and a craft project. Open to children of all ages, with recommended ages of 2 to 5. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Menu: Bloody Mary Tomato Salad with Pickled Shrimp, Flourless Chocolate Cake 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Group Art for Teens
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Cody Cameron, a young artist from Vancleave, will offer tips and inspiration to paint artistic signage for the library’s new Youth Garden at the Mary C. O’Keefe museum. 228-875-1193.
5 p.m.
Robotics for Kids
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. For students in grades 2 to 4. A free robotics demonstration by Becky Mitchell, Sylvan Learning Center instructor. jgrls.org
5 p.m.
Opening art reception
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Donations accepted. Opening reception for exhibition “A Cool Day in Summer” by Finnish artist Osmo Visuri, which will hang until Aug. 26. Visuri’s son Niko and his family will be attending from Finland. Refreshments will be Finnish-style food. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line Dancing Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Join Ericka Nicholson to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music. 228-769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Handbuilding
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student, $20 materials fee. Six-week introductory handbuilding pottery class starting on May 25. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mississippi Hunting Dog Association Meeting
Vancleave Community Center, 5125 Ballpark Rd. Open to all who are interested in preserving the tradition of hunting game with dogs, regardless of preferred breed of dog or type of game. 228-826-4689.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Oil painting class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $235 per person. Learn oil painting basics or explore advanced techniques. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
‘Good Ole Days’ senior social
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Seniors and friends are welcome for games and treats. Play cards, checkers, and dominos, socialize with friends and share memories. Enjoy traditional favorite treats with ice cream floats and other refreshments.
1 p.m.
Summer knitting classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Friday knitting classes for beginners to advanced. Free patterns and ideas for projects. No prerequisites but basic supplies needed: knitting needles and yarn. Registration required. 228-875-1193.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Rich, healthy lunch of summer vegetables. Menu: Bacon and Summer Vegetable Pie, Coke Cola Cake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Quilting Club
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. The Vancleave Quilting Bees meet Fridays. Anyone age 14 and up interested in quilting is invited to attend. www.jgrls.org
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free. “Treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
St. Clare Seafood Festival
St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland. Free entry. Memorial Day weekend fun: Listen to live bands, eat food, enjoy the carnival rides, arts-and-crafts booths, 5K run, antique car show. 228-467-9275. facebook.com/stclarewaveland
6 p.m.-11 p.m. May 26; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 27; noon-6 p.m. May 28
Memorial Day Blowout
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Rd. Three days of festivities for motorcyclists and their fans, including camping, vendors, merchants, competitions and music.
Noon May 26-5 p.m. May 29
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘Amadeus’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. $15 general; $12 student/senior/military. A fictional story set in the 18th century, inspired by the historical circumstances of the rivalry between composers Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. For mature audiences. 228-432-8543. 4blt.org
8 p.m. May 26, 27; 2 p.m. May 28; 8 p.m. June 1-3
Saturday
Concert Movies
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. See movies that showcase concert documentaries and famous performances from the world’s biggest musicians. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping on the Avenue
Howard Avenue Emporium, 1001 Howard Ave., Biloxi. A new festival-type event with vendors, food vendors and entertainment Saturdays in downtown Biloxi’s West End. Prospective vendors can email Dixie Newman at newman.dixie@gmail.com 228-374-4444.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Memorial Day observance
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. Lunch costs $13. Memorial Day service under the oaks honoring those who have preserved our freedom. Guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Bill Whitlow. A concert will precede the service, then lunch at noon in the club house. 228-255-2918.
10:50 a.m.
Wind and Wave Festival
Long Beach Harbor, South Cleveland Avenue and U.S 90. Kites, food, drinks, musical entertainment. longbeachcda.com
Noon-8 p.m.
Family History Search
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Volunteers from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will show how to find family history with FamilySearch.org. Free four-generation charts provided. Bring as much information as possible on family history: names, dates, birth certificates, military papers, and places. Registration suggested; seating is limited. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Memorial Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Patriotic free concert by Ocean Springs Chorale, including recognition of military and veteran guests. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
4 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea concert
Jones Park, Jones Park Dr., Gulfport. Free concert to salute our military men and women. The patriotic performance by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra ends with a fireworks display. This year’s special guest conductor will be Mr. Frank Emond, a WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. Lawn seating begins at 6 p.m., pre-show begins at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 pm. Fireworks will follow. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. Free. Come out and volunteer for tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for the spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although some extras are available.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State Certified Farmers Market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
4th Sunday at 4
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Featured will be performing artists J.T. Anglin, tenor, and Bill Edwards, bass, as well as the artwork of Sandra Mendoza Epton. Details: 228-467-0106.
4 p.m.
Jazz in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Celebrating its 13th year. The day begins with the Dave Knorr Quartet, followed by Magnolia Bayou, New Direction Rhythm and Blues Band, Starz, and The Michael Foster Project from Baton Rouge. 228-452-3315.
Noon-8 p.m.
Sounds by the Sea concert
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Free concert to salute our military men and women. The patriotic performance by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra ends with a fireworks display. This year’s special guest conductor will be Mr. Frank Emond, a WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor. Lawn seating begins at 6 p.m., pre-show begins at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 pm. 228-938-2356. www.gulfcoastsymphony.net
7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
