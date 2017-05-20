Local

May 20, 2017 6:43 PM

Saturday-morning wreck kills woman in Pearl River County

By Justin Vicory

A Jackson woman died in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday morning after she lost control of the truck she was driving, an official said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said Cathleen A. White, 32, of Jackson, was driving a 1994 Freightliner when she lost control and drove off the right side of Mississippi 53, near Juniper Grove Road in Pearl River County. The truck then burst into flames, he said.

White died in the crash.

The wreck occurred about 6:50 a.m., Elkins said.

