Special Olympics bocce ball competitors inspire friends

A pair of gold-medal winning special olympians show the value of friendships, one new and one old. Michael Eubanks and Tony Cochran have been friends for life, and have played bocce ball together for ten years. Airmen Jose’ Preciado and Adrian Corbin just met Special Olympian Roy Roberts of Hattiesburg yesterday, but they are great friends now
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Editor's Choice Videos