Relay For Life events raise more than $45,000

More than 1,000 people in 64 teams participated in the “Light Up the Night — Party with a Purpose” and the “Cruising to a Cure” events to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Harrison and Jackson counties on April 28 at Jones Park and the St. Martin High School football stadium.
More than $45,000 was raised between the two counties to support the American Cancer Society’s mission of saving lives, funding cancer research and offering support to those facing the disease.
Memorial Hospital Cancer Center and Blossman Gas were honored as top fundraising teams; Biloxi High School JROTC and St. Martin East Elementary School were honored as top schools; and Mississippi Power Co. and Chevron were honored as top sponsors.
Trophies were presented to these Harrison County teams:
- Mississippi Power – Shine On Overall Award
- Community Rehab Physical Therapy Center — Best Use of Purple
- Costumes 4 a Cause — Best Decorated Booth
- Memorial Hospital Cancer Center & Physician’s Clinics — Most Spirited
- IP Casino Resort and Spa — Most Creative
- Capt. Ronnie Daniels Fisherman Guide Service — Best Food
- Crosspoint Church — Best Drink
- Harrah’s Gulf Coast — Best T-Shirt
- Blacklidge Emulsions — Best Game
- Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Office Connie Ladner — Best Costume
- Coastal Industrial Contracting — People’s Choice Award
- First Baptist Church of Gulfport — Best Church Team
- Sun Herald Slime Makers — Best Youth Group
Trophies were presented in Jackson County to these teams:
- Logistics Readiness Squadron — Most Spirited
- St. Martin East Elementary School — Best Baton
- Chevron — Best Food (walking tacos)
- Cure Crusaders — Best Tent
Donations can still be made by visiting RelayForLife.org/harrisonms or RelayForLife.org/jacksoncountyms.
Details: American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or Liz Gaulke at liz.gaulke@cancer.org
