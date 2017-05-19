1 person airlifted to Mobile after wreck near St. Patrick

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirmed a two-vehicle wreck seriously injured two people, one of whom was airlifted to South Alabama Medical Center on Friday afternoon.
Sullivan said the cars crashed about 4:15 p.m. on the Mississippi 605 overpass of Mississippi 67, near St. Patrick Catholic High School.
He said traffic on Mississippi 67 was not backed up. Many motorists are expected to be traveling Friday afternoon because of several graduations.
Sullivan could not confirm details of those involved in the wreck.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.
The Sun Herald will have an update this story.
