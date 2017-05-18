Wildlife rescue center needs help during baby season

The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center needs your help.
The organization is spending $2,000 a month to feed the birds of prey they are helping to heal, and now it’s baby season.
Costs are mounting, so the nonprofit is hosting a fish fry Saturday at the Bluff Bar and Grill, 2616 Cumbest Bluff Road, off Mississippi 63 north of Moss Point. Details: 228-588-3750.
Plates will be $7 and all proceeds between 2 and 5 p.m. will go to the wildlife rescue group.
There will be a raffle for a Yeti cooler and the group will have snakes and turtles for people to see.
For a link to make online donations, go to wildlifecareandrescuecenter.org. Or see their Facebook page by the same name.
Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 4424, Biloxi MS 39535.
All donations are tax deductible.
