Gulfport will block street for its fallen officer memorial, one of several on Coast

As it does every year, the city will block the street in front of the Gulfport Police Department as officials and residents remember eight fallen police officers Friday.
The memorial ceremony on the police department’s front steps is in conjunction with National Police Week and is one of several taking place this week on the Mississippi Coast.
Fifteenth Street just east of 23rd Avenue, will be closed to traffic as guests view the 9 a.m. ceremony from the street. The area will be blocked off to vehicles Thursday night and will remain closed until about 10 a.m. Friday, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. outside the Robert J. Curry Public Safety Center. The building houses the city’s police department and municipal court. It’s named for Lt. Rob Curry, killed Aug. 14, 2008, when his police motorcycle was hit by a car on U.S. 49 near the Larkin Smith Post Office.
A memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hancock County Courthouse in Bay St. Louis will remember five law enforcement officers killed in that county.
Also Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department plans a memorial ceremony at 2 p.m. at the grave site of Pascagoula police officer Terry Micheal Byrd. The ceremony is at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point. Byrd was 26 when he was killed in a motorcycle accident in March 2006.
During that service, Jackson County sheriff’s officials will place wreaths at the graves of six deputies killed in the line of duty.
State troopers on Sunday will lay wreaths on the grave sites of the five Mississippi Highway Patrol officers killed on duty in the six southern counties.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
