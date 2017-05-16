When it comes to interstate marriages, Mississippi is most compatible with...?

It’s a study straight out of the duet by country stars Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty — “Louisiana woman, Mississippi man ...”
Time reports a recent study shows Mississippi is the most compatible with Louisiana when it comes to marriages. The study used data compiled from research on 116 million interstate marriages.
The study concludes the Magnolia State is most compatible with the Bayou State, where interstate marriages are 7.53 times more common than the national average.
Louisiana is also compatible with Texas, where interstate marriages are 4.40 times more common than the national average. Mississippi is compatible with Tennessee and Alabama, as well.
