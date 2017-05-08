Things to do this week, May 8-14

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Art show and sale
Singing River Art Association Art Gallery, 641 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. Spring Art Show and Sale. Ceramics, pottery, drawings, works on paper, painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media. 228-769-9774.
Weekdays through May 19
Lapsit storytime
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers; reading, singing, and moving along with stories. 228-875-1193.
10 a.m.
Master Gardener meeting
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. Speaker Lynn McMahan will demonstrate how to identify soil deficiencies. Monthly business meeting will follow. Interested gardeners are invited. 228-769-3060.
10 a.m.-noon
Ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. $80 for 8 lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and cha-cha. 228-324-3730. AmourDanzarEvents@gmail.com
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Plug Chapman’s Black Sheep Comedy Tour
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. While most comedians are doing anything to get audiences to laugh, Plug succeeds without theatrics. Cost: $6. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Tuesday
Colt Capers
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane La., Gautier. Free. This is a program for ages 3- to 5-year-olds, but youth of all ages are welcome.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $13 per student. Work with clay and other materials that will change weekly. Advance registration required. Two classes available. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Katy Simpson Smith will discuss her book, “We Have Raised All of You,” in honor of Mother’s Day. Lunch is available for $10, payable at the door. Reservations required. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Parkinson’s group meeting
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Rd., Biloxi. The monthly meeting of the Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will feature a DVD presentation titled “You Are Not Alone.” 228-388-1478.
Noon-13:30 p.m.
Crochet classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. $5 for supplies, or bring your own for free. Learn crochet fundamentals with Teresa Busby. Registration required as seating and supplies are limited. 228-826-5857. jgrls.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Scholarship seminar
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Students and parents can learn how to qualify for grants and scholarships and get specific information about college and funding opportunities with Terry Gonzales, Gonzales Financial Group. Registration suggested as seating is limited. 228-875-1193. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Evening story times
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Free. Preschoolers and parents will hear stories from fantastic books, sing songs and do simple crafts. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments provided. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Coast Chorale (a civic choral ensemble) spring rehearsals. For information, contact Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Phoenicia Restaurant, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club is open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
Wednesday
W.O.W. luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Women of Wisdom luncheon, free to attend or enjoy catered lunch for $10 inclusive. Networking begins at 11:45 a.m. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Garden weed control
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Speaker: Christian Stephenson, Hancock County extension agent. Common weeds in coastal landscapes and the best practices to prevent and manage them. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Mississippi Coast Military Officers Association
Bay Breeze Event Center Kessler AFB, 500 Ploesti Drive, Keesler AFB Bldg. 6732, Biloxi. $20. Wednesday 8 February Monthly Social/dinner meeting 1700 pm social dinner 1800 pm ending 2000 pm. Bay Breeze Event Center Kessler AFB Biloxi.Speaker Apollo 13 Astronaut Fred HaiseRsvp by Monday 6 noon 228-388-8298 228-377-2334. na
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Learn about Ancestry.com
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Free. The Genealogy-Local History Library’s Ancestry.com Library Edition beginner workshop on library computers will cover what materials are found through Ancestry.com; how to search collections; how to save information and more. Refreshments provided. Registration suggested, seating is limited. 228-769-3060. jgrls.org
6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Learn how to make a delicious lunch. Menu: Grilled Yogurt-marinated Chicken on a Mediterranean Salad, Lemon Poppy Seed Cookies 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Adult coloring
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. No charge. Music, nature-themed bookmarks and coloring pages for age 17 and up. Relax, socialize and enjoy light refreshments.
2 p.m.
Matinee in the Bay
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. The movie is about a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles. Popcorn and beverages served. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Movie is about a boy who seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mother’s terminal illness. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Pedal in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Bike ride followed by a Dutch-treat dinner at a downtown restaurant. Helmets are required to ride. 228-452-3315.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Friday
Sheriff’s Rodeo
Mallette Covered Arena, Vancleave. 16th annual Jackson County Sheriff’s Rodeo will feature cowboys and cowgirls from the NCPRA competing in bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf and team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets $10 for 11 and older, $5 for 6-10, under 5 admitted free. Proceeds will go to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
7:30 p.m. May 12-13
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Discussion: “The Book That Matters Most” by Ann Hood. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Fish and shrimp fry
Escatawpa Baptist Church, 7101 Mississippi 613, Moss Point. $10. Lunch includes three pieces of fried fish and five fried shrimp, French fries, hushpuppies and drink. 228-475-2938.
10:30 a.m.
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $15; nonmembers $16. Learn how to make bacon jam and the perfect biscuit with Chef Cheri. Menu: Sweet Potato Chipotle Biscuits with Bacon Jam, Green Salad, New York Cheesecake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
iPad/iPhone Basics
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration required. Deadline for registration is May 9. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Homecoming dinner benefit
Fontainbleau Community Center, 3905 Mississippi 57 South, Ocean Springs. $20 advance; $25 at door. Join the Jackson County Literacy Council in celebrating 30 years of teaching adults 18 and older how to improve and gain literacy and life skills. Speakers: Sen. Brice Wiggins and Rep. Jeramey Anderson. 228-497-9610.
5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Pottery date night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘Broadway Traditions’
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Jefferson Davis campus, Fine Arts Auditorium, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Free. The MGCCC Civic Chorale will conclude its 22nd concert season with “Broadway Traditions” featuring tunes from shows such as “Cats,” “Chicago,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Grease.” Guest soloists and instrumentalists from MGCCC School of Music. 228-896-3355.
7:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Rd., Gulfport. Dinner $6, dance $10. Fridays in May and June. Dinner at 7:30, casual-dress dance follows. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Movie Under the Stars
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Concession available for Purchase. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket, family and friends. Rain-out location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
Saturday
Mudslingers: Try your skills
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots and see if clay is your new hobby. Class size limited. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
O.G. Con
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport. Free. The second annual O.G. Con will feature a costume contest, fandom meet-ups, trivia game, scavenger hunt, arts-and-craft stations, gaming areas, outdoor events, console gaming, photo booth, events for young children, discussion panels, and special guests including the Rebel Legion and author Paula Hardin.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
‘I’m Goin’ to Sing, Shout, Pray!’
Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Free. Award-winning Coast Chorale’s spring concert, the only concert this season. coastchorale.org
2 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Mother/child clay class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Bring your mom and create a project together. Price is per student. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Literary Cafe
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10. The MS Gulf Coast Alumnae Chapter presents published authors Nita L. Chase, Jemina McCarter Ballard, Susan Barnes, LaTracey Copeland Hughes, Johnnie Bernhard and local artists in song, dance, poetry, comedy, playwright and visual arts. Wine and refreshments. 228-374-5547. www.msgulfcoastalumnae.org
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Princess Tea
St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi. Donations accepted. Fundraiser hosted by Hadassah Ministries to benefit victims of human trafficking. 228-392-7361. www.hadassah.org/advocate/human-trafficking.html
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Teen time popcorn party
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Free. Play board or video games or watch a movie. Refreshments provided. jgrls.org
2:30 p.m.
Second Saturday Art Walk
Old Town Bay St. Louis. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up at 4 p.m. when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.” 228-463-9222. www.baystlouisoldtown.com/2nd-saturday-artwalk.html
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gallery talk
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Features artist Dapper Bruce Lafitte on his exhibition “Mrs. M. Abrams.” Refreshments. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
RENEW a night of worship and rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Song, scripture, prayer, and communion. All are welcome. Each service led by different local musicians. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Mississippi Braves at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$22, not including Ticketmaster fees. The Mississippi Braves look take on the Biloxi Shuckers in this minor league matchup. 228-233-3465. www.milb.com
6:35 p.m. May 13; 1:05 p.m. May 14; 6:35 p.m. May 15; 10:35 a.m. May 16; 6:35 p.m. May 17
Dave Halston : A Tribute to Sinatra
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members $20; nonmembers $25. Nationally renowned tribute artist Dave Halston’s one-time performance. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.
USM Southern Chorale
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15 adults, $10 students. This will be the only performance on the Coast by USM’s distinguished 50-member Southern Chorale of the repertoire for their upcoming tour of the Nordic countries later in May of American folk, pop and spirituals, a cappella anthems, and standard choral works. 228-863-0047. www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Kids’ field day
Brookewood Tree Farm, 10000 Caesar Necaise Rd., Picayune. Free. The Hancock/Harrison County Forestry & Wildlife Association will host an Introduction to Forestry & Wildlife Field Day for kids in fourth through eighth grades. Topics: Wildlife management, plants and trees for food and other uses. Lunch provided. Preregistration is required or email at tim.ray@msstate.edu.
8 a.m.
Second Saturday Bike Ride
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Enjoy a scenic ride along Pascagoula’s Historic Bike Trail. Now offering two rides: 8 a.m. ride will cover 12-18 miles at a pace of 12-15 mph. 10 a.m. ride will cover 2-6 miles at a pace of less than 10 mph. 228-938-2356.
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. Free. Come out and volunteer for tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for the spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although some extras are available.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Long Beach Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. The Farmers are bringing a little of the farm to the market in honor of Mother’s Day. Cows, goats, chickens will be there. Hourly drawing for free market goodies. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Gem and Mineral Society workshop
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Mississippi Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society’s monthly workshop will feature a 7-wire bracelet. Copper wire will be available for 50 cents or you can bring your own. Potluck lunch at noon, members meeting at 1 p.m. 228-875-1193. MGCGMS.org
9:30 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
‘Broadway Traditions’
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Civic Chorale will conclude its 22nd concert season with songs from popular theatrical productions in “Broadway Traditions,” featuring fan favorites from show tunes such as “Cats,” “Chicago,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Grease.” The chorale will also be accompanied by guest soloists and instrumentalists from the University’s School of Music. 228-865-4500.
3 p.m.
Celtic Woman: Voices of Angels
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $26-$99. Celtic Woman has a 12-year legacy of introducing the most talented singers and musicians from Ireland. “Voices Of Angels” showcases the voices of Susan McFadden, Mairead Carlin, Éabha McMahon and new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com
5 p.m.
