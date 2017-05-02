Local

May 02, 2017 10:59 PM

Fillingame, Favre headed to runoff in Bay mayor race

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

Bay St. Louis

Incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame and challenger Mike Favre will face each other in the runoff election May 16.

There was only a 22-vote difference between the two.

There also will be a runoff for councilman at large between Democrats Mike Weems and T.J. Collier. The runoff will decide the race as there is no Republican challenger.

Democrat Carol Strohmetz defeated incumbent Wendy McDonald in Ward 2, and incumbent Jeffrey Reed held onto Ward 3. Neither faces a challenger in the general election June 6.

Democrat Tad Black and Republican Kyle Lewis, both political newcomers, won the Ward 4 primaries and will face off in the general election.

The Ward 1 race also will be decided in the general election between independent incumbent Doug Seal and Republican George Williams.

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Democrat

Mike Favre

954

47%

Les Fillingame (I)

932

46%

Rachael Ramsey

159

8%

Councilman at large, Democrat

Michael “Mike” Weems

854

49%

T.J. Collier

596

34%

Greg Farve

299

17%

Ward 2, Democrat

Carol A. Strohmetz

224

54%

Wendy McDonald (I)

187

46%

Ward 3, Democrat

Jeffrey J. Reed (I)

247

62%

Kevin Paul Avery

150

38%

Ward 4, Democratic

Tad Black

159

54%

Gisele Marie Bradley

137

46%

Ward 4, Republican

Kyle Lewis

62

52%

Larry Smith

57

48%

  Comments  

