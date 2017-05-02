Fillingame, Favre headed to runoff in Bay mayor race

Incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame and challenger Mike Favre will face each other in the runoff election May 16.
There was only a 22-vote difference between the two.
There also will be a runoff for councilman at large between Democrats Mike Weems and T.J. Collier. The runoff will decide the race as there is no Republican challenger.
Democrat Carol Strohmetz defeated incumbent Wendy McDonald in Ward 2, and incumbent Jeffrey Reed held onto Ward 3. Neither faces a challenger in the general election June 6.
Democrat Tad Black and Republican Kyle Lewis, both political newcomers, won the Ward 4 primaries and will face off in the general election.
The Ward 1 race also will be decided in the general election between independent incumbent Doug Seal and Republican George Williams.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Democrat
Mike Favre
954
47%
Les Fillingame (I)
932
46%
Rachael Ramsey
159
8%
Councilman at large, Democrat
Michael “Mike” Weems
854
49%
T.J. Collier
596
34%
Greg Farve
299
17%
Ward 2, Democrat
Carol A. Strohmetz
224
54%
Wendy McDonald (I)
187
46%
Ward 3, Democrat
Jeffrey J. Reed (I)
247
62%
Kevin Paul Avery
150
38%
Ward 4, Democratic
Tad Black
159
54%
Gisele Marie Bradley
137
46%
Ward 4, Republican
Kyle Lewis
62
52%
Larry Smith
57
48%
