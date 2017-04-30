Lightning believed to be the cause of a fire at a Harrison County home

Firefighters from three fire services spent most of Sunday afternoon battling a house fire on North Klondike Road in Harrison County that they say started when lightning struck the house.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said a neighbor called the fire department after he heard a lightning strike and went outside to see his neighbors’ house on fire.
Sullivan said eight trucks and 19 firefighters from Lizana, Harrison County and Long Beach Fire Services responded to the blaze to find the woodframed house engulfed in flames.
“It took about an hour to bring it under control,” Sullivan said, “and a couple of more to get it completely out.”
No one was injured in the fire or in battling the fire, Sullivan said, and the home was completely detroyed. The owners have not yet been identified.
Sullivan said firefighters responded to several other reported lightning strikes to buildings and homes during severe weather Sunday, but no others caused any fires or serious damage.
