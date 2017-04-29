Water contact advisories issued for 6 segments of beach

Water contact advisories were issued Saturday for six portions of the beach.
The segments of beach are not closed. The advisories from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality mean there could be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in those areas.
The segments under advisory are:
- East Courthouse Road Beach, from Courthouse Road to Tegarden Road
- Gulfport East Beach, from Tegarden road to Anniston Avenue
- Edgewater Beach, from Debuys Road to Edgewater Avenue
- Biloxi West Central Beach, from Travia Street to Iberville Drive
- Biloxi East Central Beach, from St. Peter Street to Dukate Street
- Front Beach in Ocean Springs, from the Yacht Club to Jackson Avenue
An advisory remains in effect for Pass Christian West Beach, from Fort Henry Avenue to Elliot Street.
The Beach Task Force also has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall.
