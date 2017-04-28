‘Renew the faith of your people’: New bishop installed in Biloxi

To a round of hearty and prolonged clapping in a filled Nativity BVM Cathedral, the Rev. Louis F. Kihneman III was ordained and installed as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Friday afternoon in Biloxi.
Former Bishop of Biloxi and now Archbishop of Mobile Thomas J. Rodi was principal ordaining bishop and homilist. Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Christophe Pierre read the Apostolic Letter of Pope Francis, which had been dated Dec. 16, 2016. Kihneman’s ordination had been postponed because of surgery for diverticulitis, and Pierre expressed gratitude for Kihneman’s improved health. The original ordination date was Feb. 17, Kihneman’s birthday.
As the search began several months ago for the replacement for retiring Roger P. Morin, now Bishop Emeritus of Biloxi, Pope Francis said in the letter, “We have turned our thoughts to you, beloved son.”
Ordaining bishops were Michael Mulvey, Bishop of Corpus Christi, and Morin. Kihneman served as a priest for the Diocese of Corpus Christi for the past 39 years.
In his homily, Rodi referenced the first reading for the Mass, from the First Book of Kings about Elijah on Mount Horeb. The prophet Elijah lived during a time when many people had forgotten God, and he fled to the mountain to escape the wrath of Queen Jezebel. While there, he wearily complained to God about his life. The complaints were made in the same place where much earlier Moses had asked God to spare the people who had begun engaging in idolatry. God noted that Moses expressed mercy but Elijah was only complaining. God, in effect, told Elijah to go back to the people to turn their hearts back to Him.
“God sends you, my brother, Louis,” Rodi said to the new bishop. “In this age where, as in the time of Elijah, many have turned from God, He sends you to renew the faith of the people. Into an increasingly secular and disbelieving society, He sends you to shepherd His people as Bishop of Biloxi.
“There will be joyful times as you serve as bishop. There will be grace-filled successes and uplifting moments. May you know many of these moments and may you savor them. But there will also be times when you, as did Elijah, may want to flee from your ministry and tell God, ‘This is too much.’ You, like the apostles in the Gospel of Luke just proclaimed, may want to stop fishing because of disappointing results.
“In those times, the message of God to you will be the same as the message to Elijah: ‘Go back!’ and the same as to the Apostles in today’s Gospel: ‘Put out into deep water and lower your nets again for a catch.’ Renew the faith of your people,” Rodi said.
He spoke warmly of Kihneman’s new home.
“And be convinced that the Lord is with you through the help of those who join you in your ministry, the wonderful priests, deacons, religious and laity of this blessed Diocese of Biloxi. I am confident that you will find you have come to a very special place in the heart of God called South Mississippi. There is a genuine and strong sense of place here from the Coast through the Pine Belt. And there are wonderful and dear people here. Strengthen them and let them strengthen you,” Rodi said.
Kihneman later noted the seriousness and importance of the ceremony.
“It is a tremendous honor but it’s also breathtaking at the same time,” he said. As he acknowledged several people he gave “thanks to my mother and father, who are in Heaven.” He also expressed gratitude to his doctor and the doctor’s staff. “They’re why I’m still here,” he said to gentle laughter.
Kihneman is the fourth Bishop of Biloxi, preceded by Joseph Howze (1977 to 2001), Thomas Rodi (2001 to 2008) and Roger Morin (2009 to 2016).
Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, he was ordained to the traditional diaconate in March 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and ordained as priest in November 1977. He was named bishop elect on Dec. 16, 2016.
His assignments have included:
▪ Parochial vicar, San Isidro Labrado Parish, Artega, Mexico, 1977
▪ St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Robstown, Texas, 1978 to 1980
▪ Christ the King Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1980 to 1981
▪ Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 1981 to 1983
▪ Pastor, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Alice, Texas, 1983 to 1986
▪ Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Rockport, Texas, 1993 to 2011
▪ Pastor, St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2014 to 2016
The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi is made up of 17 Mississippi counties.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments