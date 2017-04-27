What can the kids do this summer? Check out these camps

Astro Camp
What: Weeklong camps in June and July, excluding the week of July 4.
Where: Infinity Science Center, at Interstate 10 (exit 2) and Mississippi 607, Hancock County
About the camp: Age-appropriate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and NASA content for student groups in grades 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10. This year’s theme is “Next Generation to Mars: Full STEAM Ahead!”
Registration: All registration must be completed and mailed to the address provided on the Astro Camp website: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/stennis/education/students/astrocamp.html
Details: NASA Stennis Space Center Education Office at 228-688-3485
USM/Gulf Coast Research Lab camps
Sea Camp: Explore coastal salt marshes with educators aboard the university research vessel, the Miss Peetsy B. Activities include live animal encounters with coastal wildlife and opportunities to fish, crab, seine and sieve. Students will have field trips appropriate for their ages, such as exploring beach habitats or a day at Ship Island. For grades 1-6. Session I: Amazing Adaptations, GCRL in Ocean Springs, June 5-9 and 12-16, 19-23; and USM Gulf Park in Long Beach, June 19-23. Session II: Predators of the Sea, GCRL in Ocean Springs, June 26-30, July 10-14 and 17-21.
Shaggy’s Angler Camp: Young anglers fish every day with our expert saltwater fishing educational team. Spend a week with our marine educators and learn a lifetime of fishing techniques. Explore fish biology and behavior and how weather, wind, moon and tides affect fishing. Learn how to throw a net to catch bait, how to tag and release fish, and how to target speckled trout, redfish and flounder. Participants will fish a variety of saltwater habitats aboard vessels and at the islands. For grades 7-12. GCRL in Ocean Springs, June 5-9 and 12-16; and USM Gulf Park in Long Beach, July 10-14.
Shark Fest: Spend a week learning all about one of the ocean’s apex predators. Shark Fest participants may encounter Atlantic sharp nose, bonnethead, blacktip, spinner, hammerhead and bull sharks. Board vessels to long line for sharks and participate in shark research with our USM scientists by catching, tagging and releasing sharks. For grades 7-12. USM Gulf Park in Long Beach, June 19-23 and 26-30; and GCRL in Ocean Springs, June 19-23 and 26-30 and July 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28.
Online registration/details for all three camps: 228-818-8833 or send an email to marine.education@usm.edu
Gulfport Police Department camps
Free camps will be operated by the Gulfport Police Department’s school resource officers with assistance from Gulfport’s Leisure Services Department. Camps are first-come, first-serve. Details: Gulfport Police Department’s Community Relations Division at 228-868-5703.
Youth Leadership Program: This camp, for ages 13-17, will be operated at the Bayou View Middle School, 212 43rd St., beginning May 31 and ending July 28. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This program focuses on the strong core values to develop future leaders of our communities. Students will learn life skills to become successful, and to give back to their communities through service projects. Email: ccelentano@gulport-ms.gov.
Kids Fishing Camp: This camp, for ages 9-13, will teach the fundamentals of fishing and the fishing culture of the Mississippi Coast. Campers will also be instructed on boater safety by the Department of Marine Resources. Drop-off location is Bayou View Middle School, 212 43rd St. Dropoff begins at 7:30 a.m., and camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21. Email: jskaggs@gulport-ms.gov
Summer Theatre Camp
What: Three-week intensive camps starting July 3.
Where: Gulfport Little Theatre, Pass Road and 13th Avenue.
About the camp: Participants ages 6-16 will have a daily adventure into the world of theater.
Details: www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
Mud Daubers
What: Arts camps Monday through Thursday with a reception on Fridays to highlight the students’ creations.
Where: Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
About the camps: 9 a.m.-noon June 5-9 for ages 6-9; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12-16 for ages 10-14; 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23 for ages 6-9; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 10-14 for ages 10-14.
Details: 374-5547 or georgeohr.org
Culinary Arts at the Mary C.
What: Junior chefs will learn kitchen safety and sanitation, from-scratch cooking skills and light gardening with fresh herbs and vegetables. Friends and families can join the junior chefs for their daily Lunch and Learn specials for $5 per person.
Where: The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, Ocean Springs.
About the camps: Weeklong camps are for ages 8 and up and will be 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June and July, except the week of July 4. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers.
Details: 228-818-2878 or www.themaryc.org
Culinary Arts Institute
What: In the Culinary Arts Institute for Youth, young chefs from ages 7 to 12 will practice kitchen skills and master the fundamentals of cooking.
Where: Renée’s Fine Dessert Restaurant & Coffee Bar, Gulfport
About the camp: Students will work alongside Chef Renée. Sessions will be June 5-9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. or 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Details: Register by calling 228-206-0448. Space is limited.
Art sessions
What: In the Elite Summer Art Sessions for Youth, students will learn various art techniques through one-on-one instruction.
Where: Gulf Coast School of Art, The Art Institute of Visual Learning, Gulfport
About the camp: The weekly sessions will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 12-16 for ages 11-13; June 19-23 for ages 14 and up; and June 26-30 for ages 8 to 10.
Details: 228-206-0459. Space is limited.
Send summer camp listing information to mynews@sunherald.com.
Comments