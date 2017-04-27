Unwanted pills in your medicine cabinet? Get rid of them Saturday

If you have expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills or patches in your home, the Drug Enforcement Administration is giving you a chance to dispose of them safely.
The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, and at least six sites in South Mississippi will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and no questions are asked. However, liquids or needles cannot be accepted.
The program also helps prevent prescription-pill abuse and theft, and keeps dangerous medications out of community water supplies.
The sponsoring agencies and drop-off sites: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport; Long Beach Police Department at 201 Alexander Road; Pass Christian Police Department at Pass Christian Library, 111 Hiern Ave.; Bay St. Louis Police Department at Bay Community Center, 301 Blaize Ave.; DEA at Edgewater Mall’s west parking lot, Biloxi; and George County Sheriff’s Department at Wayne Lee’s Grocery, 12109 Old Hwy. 63 South, Lucedale.
Other collection sites can be found at dea.gov or by calling 1-800-882-9539.
In October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its law enforcement partners, according to a DEA press release. Overall in its 12 previous Take Backs, more than 3,500 tons of pills have been turned in for proper disposal.
Sun Herald
