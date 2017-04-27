Efforts under way to rescue naked man from energy tower in New Orleans

New Orleans Police, firefighters and EMS paramedics are trying to rescue a naked man who climbed 140 feet up an Entergy pole in New Orleans East on Thursday morning.
A little after 9:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a man had climbed the tower, which is near the 4500 block of Jourdan road, near Downman road.
An EMS spokesperson said the power had been cut by Entergy so the man doesn’t electrocute himself.
Firefighters began raising a ladder toward the man atop the tower about 3 p.m.
The man, who has been on the tower for several hours, could be seen communicating with firefighters, but showed no sign of coming down.
