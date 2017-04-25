Coast could see strong storms Wednesday night

South Mississippi could see strong storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the edge of another large storm system trails across the Gulf Coast.
The greatest risk for severe weather is in the central and northern parts of the state, the National Weather Service warns, but there is a marginal chance of severe weather on the Coast.
Risks include strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes, mostly for southwest Mississippi and areas north and west of Gulfport to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River line. The strongest storms are expected to reach the Mississippi Coast between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
A similar storm system that swept across the Southeast last weekend caused wind damage to homes and two confirmed tornadoes, an EF-1 in Prentiss County and an EF-0 in Tishomingo County. No injuries were reported.
The weather service warns another risk of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will exist Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front sweeps through the area.
Small craft advisory conditions may develop Wednesday and again Friday night and linger through Sunday.
