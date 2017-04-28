Relay for Life makes strides to cure cancer

The American Cancer Society is planning two big rallies Friday night to fight cancer.
Each year, the ACS organizes Relay for Life events in the three coastal counties to recognize cancer survivors and raise awareness and money. Many participants walk or run the walking tracks to show support. Vendors sell snacks and accessories, with the proceeds going to ACS. There also is special recognition of cancer patients, past and current, and their caregivers.
Gulfport
In Harrison County, this year’s events begin at Jones Park in Gulfport, where the relay will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday.
“Light Up the Night — Party with a Purpose” is this year’s theme, which should lead to lots of neon, glow sticks and other lighted items. Local cancer survivor “Scuba” Steve Johnson will make an appearance, and there will be live music by the New Orleans–based group Band Camp.
St. Martin
Jackson County will host Relay For Life from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday at the St. Martin High School football stadium. The theme is “Cruising to a Cure.”
Participants will decorate with a drive-in movie theme and a small car show is a possibility, although not confirmed at press time. This event keeps the classic Relay theme of passing the baton for someone to be on the track throughout the night. Local choirs and musicians will perform.
The St. Martin event replaces Relays that in prior years had been held in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Hurley. Liz Gaulke, community manager of special events, said combining the events is a way to better use scarce resources.
“It’s something happening all over the country,” Gaulke said. “It’s more beneficial, less expensive and more fun, actually.”
Luminaria bags will be available for $10 at both events. The luminaria are to honor those lost to cancer and those who survived. Guests are asked to bring canned goods to anchor the bags before their release. The canned goods will be donated to local food pantries.
Founded in 1985, Relay For Life is the world’s largest fundraiser aimed at stopping cancer, according to the ACS.
Proceeds are used to raise awareness, help patients who are fighting cancer and conduct research aimed at helping future generations. The ACS has more than $406 million invested in researching more than 60 types of cancer.
Admission is free. Vendor and other information is available online at relayforlife.org.
Hancock County’s Relay for Life is scheduled for Aug. 5.
