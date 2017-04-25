Why you’re going to love Sun Herald’s re-designed free app

When readers give feedback, the Sun Herald listens.
In the Biloxi Sun Herald newsroom, we are committed to producing local award-winning journalism and making it available on the digital platforms our readers use the most — their smartphones.
While our free Sun Herald app has always been a key resource for local news in South Mississippi, Sun Herald’s parent company, McClatchy, has completely redesigned it with our readers in mind.
Our refreshed app launches Tuesday for iOS users, and it’s new features will make local news more accessible for our growing number of readers who consume news on their mobile devices.
Here are some perks of the Sun Herald app:
- The new app is customizable. You can choose which content sections you want to see first on the new app and pick the order of how it is displayed on your screen.
- Local news is easier to find. In the past, readers have said it’s hard to find local content on our app. Local news is now in a prominent position on the app and has convenient dropdown menu for crime news, our most popular section on SunHerald.com.
- Our app is still free. It doesn’t cost anything to download our app and start reading news from the Sun Herald.
- You can read stories offline. Users will be able to easily bookmark stories for offline reading.
- Our text alerts have improved. Sun Herald breaking news push notifications will directly link to stories in the app rather than the homepage.
Are you an Apple user who is ready to download our app? Click here from your phone.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
