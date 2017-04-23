Traffic delays on I-10 West due to crash near Pass Christian exit

Motorists westbound on Interstate 10 on Sunday can expect traffic delays near Exit 20 until about 12:15 p.m. due to a crash.
A white van overturned about 10:30 a.m. just before the DeLisle/Pass Christian exit. Initial reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol indicate several people were injured and one person was believed to be trapped.
The traffic alert is likely to continue until shortly after noon, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
