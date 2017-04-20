Mississippi is one of the most stressed-out states, study says

Take a load off. Mississippi is the third most-stressed state in the nation, a recent analysis found.
Analysts with WalletHub looked at 33 stress factors across the country — including stress related to work, money, family, health and safety.
Fourteen of 15 of the most-stressed states are in the South, they found.
Alabama and Louisiana, were the only two states with a higher overall stress rate than Mississippi.
Mississippi had the highest percentage of population living below the poverty line, as well as the lowest credit score, according to WalletHub.
It also ranked ninth for average number of hours worked per week. According to a Harvard Business School and Stanford University study, workplace stress can be deadly — and it’s as bad for your health as secondhand smoke. The many demands of work can increase your chance of illness diagnosis by 35 percent.
Long hours, job insecurity and lack of work-life balance contributes to at least 120,000 deaths each year nationwide and accounts for up to $190 billion in health-care costs, the study found.
Jaklyn Wrigley, a labor and employment law expert with Fisher Phillips LLP, explained what can be done to reduce workplace stress:
▪ Manage your day in advance by being an early bird.
▪ Have managers set an example by demonstrating work-life balance is vital.
▪ Keep active and take breaks.
