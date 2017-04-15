Easter egg hunts planned for Saturday across Coast

Saturday
Easter egg hunt
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. Afternoon of fellowship and fun with an Easter egg hunt, games, a bounce house, face painting, cake walk, cotton candy and a Bible lesson. 228-875-0860.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Easter egg hunt
War Memorial Park, Pass Christian. Presented by the Pass Christian Park Commission. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
10 a.m.
Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival
The University of Southern Mississippi, south lawn of Gulf Park campus, U.S. 90, Long Beach. Performances by seven popular bands and artists, such as Shea Ladner, the Coast Big Band, Army Jazz Band and the Sofia Goodman Group. About 40 vendors will offer arts and crafts and food. Children’s activities, such as carnival games, face painting, an obstacle course and a bounce house, and meeting Seymour and the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt, beginning promptly at 11 a.m. for ages 12 and under. 228-865-4500. www.usm.edu/gulfcoast/jazz-blues
10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.
Easter egg hunt
Willie Locke Park, 1723 20th St., Gulfport. The Soria City annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Day Out 2017 features an egg hunt for ages 1-12, games, prizes, refreshments and fun. Donations accepted. 228-239-8655.
Noon-5 p.m.
